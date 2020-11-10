Advertisement

Louisiana touts new business development effort for veterans

(Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A new program launched in Louisiana is aimed at helping veterans who start small businesses in the state.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' office on Tuesday announced the beginning of the program known as the Pathway to Assist Veteran Entrepreneurs. The program includes the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs, the state economic development department and the National Guard.

The PAVE program includes introductory online courses and a “virtual boot camp” to help veterans analyze the feasibility of their business plans and find needed resources.

The boot camp is hosted by the Louisiana Small Business Development Center Network.

