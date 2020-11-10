LSU-Alabama postponed due to COVID outbreak with the Tigers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - FOX 8 Sports confirms the LSU-Alabama game has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the LSU football program.

The opportunity to reschedule the game will be evaluated according to the SEC.

The news comes after head coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday, several players including starters were out with COVID-19 or in quarantine.

FOX 8 Sports learned that TJ Finley was the only scholarship quarterback available for practice on Monday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.