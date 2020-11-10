Advertisement

LSU-Alabama postponed due to COVID outbreak with the Tigers

FOX 8 Sports confirms the LSU-Alabama game has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the...
FOX 8 Sports confirms the LSU-Alabama game has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the LSU football program.(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - FOX 8 Sports confirms the LSU-Alabama game has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases within the LSU football program.

The opportunity to reschedule the game will be evaluated according to the SEC.

The news comes after head coach Ed Orgeron announced Monday, several players including starters were out with COVID-19 or in quarantine.

FOX 8 Sports learned that TJ Finley was the only scholarship quarterback available for practice on Monday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Judge Greg Beard sets new bond for Kayla Giles
Police tape graphic
APD investigating a homicide on 3rd Street
Emile Gashette
Pineville man accused of intentionally causing fire at motel on Monroe Highway
FILE: Grant High School
Grant High, Grant Junior High will be virtual until the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19 cases
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

The Grant Cougars’ football game with General Trass scheduled for Friday, November 13 has been...
Grant Cougars regular season potentially canceled due to contact tracing
Darin Moore enters his second year as head coach for the Pineville Rebels with a goal in mind-a...
West Monroe and Ouachita cancel games with Pineville due to COVID-19
Pineville Rebels head coach Darin Moore said that all week he’ll be preaching the story of...
Pineville taking ‘David and Goliath’ approach ahead of game with West Monroe
Indians and Dragons duel for District named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week
Indians and Dragons duel for District named Security Sporting Goods Game of the Week