Advertisement

Musicians Mayfield, Markham plead guilty in fraud case

In this May 4, 2017 file photo, Irvin Mayfield performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage...
In this May 4, 2017 file photo, Irvin Mayfield performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. Mayfield and his musical partner, pianist Ronald Markham, each pleaded guilty Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, to a conspiracy to commit fraud charge. The federal charge stemmed from the time the two spent as board members of the charitable New Orleans Public Library Foundation. Prosecutors alleged that they steered more than $1.3 million raised for public libraries to themselves by funneling it through the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, which Mayfield founded.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — Grammy Award-winning trumpet player Irvin Mayfield and his musical partner have each pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit fraud charge.

The federal charge stemmed from the time Mayfield and pianist Ronald Markham spent as board members of the charitable New Orleans Public Library Foundation.

Prosecutors alleged that they steered more than $1 million raised for public libraries to themselves, largely by funneling it through the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra.

Mayfield and the orchestra won a Grammy in 2010. He was among musicians who took a high-profile role in promoting New Orleans in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Judge Greg Beard sets new bond for Kayla Giles
Police tape graphic
APD investigating a homicide on 3rd Street
Emile Gashette
Pineville man accused of intentionally causing fire at motel on Monroe Highway
FILE: Grant High School
Grant High, Grant Junior High will be virtual until the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19 cases
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Interview: "Uncle Willie" Chark - Candidate for Alexandria City Council District 3
Interview: "Uncle Willie" Chark - Candidate for Alexandria City Council District 3
Interview: Cynthia Perry - Candidate for Alexandria City Council District 3
Interview: Cynthia Perry - Candidate for Alexandria City Council District 3
Darrell Cooley
Registered sex offender arrested in Beauregard Parish
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/10/20
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/10/20