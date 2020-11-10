Pineville man accused of intentionally causing fire at motel on Monroe Highway

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man is accused of intentionally setting a trashcan on fire at an occupied motel.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office says that Emile Gashette, 36, has been booked into the Rapides Parish Jail on one count of aggravated arson.

Just before 9 p.m. on Saturday, November 7, SFM says their assistance was called upon by the Pineville Police Department to investigate a fire at the Sleep Inn motel located on Monroe Highway. They say the damage was limited to the trashcan, and the surrounding carpet, located in a common area of the building’s third floor. Nearly 90 people, including guests and staff, were in the building at the time of the fire.

Following their investigation, SFM deputies determined the fire was intentionally set. Witness statements and evidence obtained at the scene led to deputies identifying Gashette as a suspect in the case.

Gashette was located by Pineville police at a nearby convenience store and taken into custody. He was then booked in connection with the case.

