Pineville taking ‘David and Goliath’ approach ahead of game with West Monroe

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - Pineville Rebels head coach Darin Moore said that all week he’ll be preaching the story of David and Goliath to his team ahead of their game with West Monroe.

The Rebels took West Ouachita won its first district game since 2014 on Friday. The team now has a new sense of confidence.

This week Moore understands that his team is David and West Monroe Is Goliath, but they have their stones ready.

“I always tell them that the enemy has no face,” Moore said. “For me personally, I don’t care who you are. I don’t care if you’re West Monroe or Alabama. Just put the ball down and let’s go play. Spot the ball and let’s go.”

Pineville travels to Rebel Stadium on Friday.

Pineville has not won against West Monroe in the past 11 meetings.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.