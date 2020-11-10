Advertisement

Registered sex offender arrested in Beauregard Parish

Darrell Cooley
Darrell Cooley(Attorney General Jeff Landry)
By Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to KALB by the Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry:

BATON ROUGE, La. – Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a registered sex offender in Beauregard Parish on child exploitation charges.

“Child pornography is a dreadful crime that inflicts lifelong damage to the victims,” Landry said. “So I applaud my office and our law enforcement partners for finding and arresting the despicable people who possess, distribute, and produce these horrific sexual abuse images and videos.”

Darrell Cooley, 50, of DeRidder, was arrested and charged with four counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

The arrest was a result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Sulphur Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Cooley was booked into Beauregard Parish Jail.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Office of Attorney General Jeff Landry. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Judge Greg Beard sets new bond for Kayla Giles
Police tape graphic
APD investigating a homicide on 3rd Street
Emile Gashette
Pineville man accused of intentionally causing fire at motel on Monroe Highway
FILE: Grant High School
Grant High, Grant Junior High will be virtual until the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19 cases
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Interview: "Uncle Willie" Chark - Candidate for Alexandria City Council District 3
Interview: "Uncle Willie" Chark - Candidate for Alexandria City Council District 3
Interview: Cynthia Perry - Candidate for Alexandria City Council District 3
Interview: Cynthia Perry - Candidate for Alexandria City Council District 3
In this May 4, 2017 file photo, Irvin Mayfield performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage...
Musicians Mayfield, Markham plead guilty in fraud case
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/10/20
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/10/20