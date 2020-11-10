The American Red Cross Relaunches Veteran program in the wake of historic hurricane season

The following information has been provided by the American Red Cross:

SHREVEPORT, La. (American Red Cross) - As we approach Veteran’s Day, the American Red Cross of Louisiana’s Service to Armed Forces (SAF) team has announced the relaunch of their Veteran award and record replacement program. In addition to coordinating replacement of medals and ribbons, important military paperwork including separation/retirement documentation like DD214 can also be requested.

“Military service, regardless of branch or duration, connects individuals from all walks of life, as it represents some of the most challenging, yet rewarding, years. Our Louisiana SAF team is honored to reconnect our local veterans and military families with the treasures of that past times,” says Leslie Jones, regional service to armed forces program director for the American Red Cross of Louisiana. “This is a unique service of the American Red Cross, and we are proud to relaunch the medal replacement program following this historic hurricane season, and bring back hope where it may have been lost.”

This program was started right here in Louisiana in the wake of the August 2016 floods, by SAF casework volunteer lead, Gena Hand. Since then, the program has been utilized nationally as a best practice to support the unique needs of our military veterans and their families following disasters like home fires, hurricanes, floods and more.

Those wishing to participate in the program are asked to leave a voicemail with contact information at (504) 264–3818. Caseworkers will then follow up within 7-14 days to walk through the information needed to submit the request through the National Archives and Records Administration office.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 American Red Cross. All rights reserved.