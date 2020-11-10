West Monroe and Ouachita cancel games with Pineville due to COVID-19

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The West Monroe Rebels and Ouachita Lions have canceled their games scheduled against the Pineville Rebels due to being placed in quarantine.

According to Pineville head coach Darin Moore, the Rebels will now travel to face the Live Oak Eagles on Friday, November 13.

Pineville is still in search of a Week 8 opponent.

