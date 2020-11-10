Advertisement

West Monroe and Ouachita cancel games with Pineville due to COVID-19

Darin Moore enters his second year as head coach for the Pineville Rebels with a goal in mind-a...
Darin Moore enters his second year as head coach for the Pineville Rebels with a goal in mind-a winning season.(KALB Sports)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The West Monroe Rebels and Ouachita Lions have canceled their games scheduled against the Pineville Rebels due to being placed in quarantine.

According to Pineville head coach Darin Moore, the Rebels will now travel to face the Live Oak Eagles on Friday, November 13.

Pineville is still in search of a Week 8 opponent.

