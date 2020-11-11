96-year-old Glenmora native remembers serving in World War II

GLENMORA, La. (KALB) - On this Veteran’s Day, we honor those who have served our country, including a Glenmora man who fought in World War II.

When first meeting Sgt. Lawrence Kelly, you can see that his laugh is infectious. The almost 97-year-old has a story full of hard work and dedication.

“I was in the military for 20 something years. Being in the military and serving my company, my country, I loved it," said Kelly.

The retired army veteran joined the military when he was just 27-years-old, back in 1922. As a Glenmora native, Sgt. Kelly began his career at a U.S. military camp in Rapides Parish.

“Camp Claiborne and from there, overseas," said Kelly.

Kelly served in Germany and other locations, doing construction work at an engineering company and working as a powerboat operator.

“Yes, World War II," said Kelly.

He served along with other veterans who he says became more like family over the years.

“It wasn’t that bad in the military because well, we all were comrades, friends and then we were assigned to something,” said Kelly.

The veterans got used to completing assignments, day after day.

“We made sure that we completed that assignment and maybe we would get another assignment," said Kelly.

An experience Sgt. Kelly says he wouldn’t change for anything.

“Well being a veteran, it was very good. It was very good being a veteran.”

Sgt. Kelly will turn 97 on November 28. He’s been married to his wife, Annie, a retired Glenmora school teacher for over 30 years. The retired army soldier also has a brother and two sons who’ve served in the military.

