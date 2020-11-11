Farewell event held for 199th Brigade Support Battalion

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On the day before Veterans Day, the Louisiana National Guard held several ceremonies around the state before the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team’s soldiers deployed to the Middle East, many doing so for the first time.

The Louisiana National Guard 199th Brigade Support Battalion deployed more than 100 soldiers to support U.S. Central Command Operations in the Middle East with 2,000 other soldiers. Their mission is to support the 256th Brigade in any way possible. This is the 256th’s third deployment since 9/11. They’ll be gone for a year to support CENTCOM operations in the Middle East. On Tuesday, November 10, Guardsmen spoke about what it takes to deploy as a Louisiana National Guard soldier. They focused on things like teamwork, loyalty, and taking care of themselves and each other.

“Loyalty to country, to state, but most importantly, loyalty to each other,” said Captain Bryan Blust, Alpha Company Commander of 199th BSB. “We’re a family.”

Blust spoke at the ceremony and reminded his soldiers about the bond they share.

“What I talked about earlier, loyalty to my soldiers, making sure that they’re taken care of and that we get the mission accomplished and come back home safely...that’s my primary concern.”

This year you might have seen the National Guard serving at COVID-19 testing sites, food banks or working hurricane recovery efforts. Guardsmen said working during the pandemic has been busy and challenging too.

“It’s been pretty busy for most of us. In March, a lot of us got activated to go and work in New Orleans for COVID,” said Specialist Shunterika Fields, a Pleasant Hill native. “We helped them build the Civic Center and run operations out of there.”

Sergeant Darius Roberts is from Alexandria and shared his experience.

“It’s been challenging with social distancing, wearing the masks, and we couldn’t operate as we normally would because of the restrictions with COVID,” Roberts said.

“It has made things a lot more difficult as you can imagine,” Blust said. “We’ve had to practice social distancing. We’ve all had to wear masks. With drills, we’ve had to be creative with how we have soldiers perform duties due to capacity limitations.”

Blust, Fields and Roberts all shared a nervous feeling because it’s their first deployment.

“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little nervous, but I think the nervousness is good for me. It keeps me focused,” Blust said.

“I’m a little nervous, but the excitement overrides the nervousness,” Fields said. “So, I’m excited. I look forward to it. I have a great group of comrades.”

Roberts said, “I’m a little nervous...I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t. Like they say, it’s just the first time jitters. Hopefully as time goes by, it will go away.”

Soldiers make many sacrifices to protect and serve our country, but their families share a piece of that sacrifice.

"To my family, I love y’all. Thank you for everything you’ve done for me and if it wasn’t for y’all, I wouldn’t be able to stand here today,” Blust said.

Blust said he’s sure the soldiers feel the same way about their families. He asked that families at home continue to support their soldiers at home.

“It’s tough. It’s probably one of the hardest sacrifices us as soldiers have to make. It’s hard, but it’s also rewarding in the end. So, I just pray about it and get through it,” Fields explained.

“They didn’t want me to leave at all, but you know I talked to them. I counseled them as well. They’re still on the fence about me going, but I told them it will be alright. I’m coming back with everything I left with,” Roberts said.

With a busy and challenging year, soldiers say you can continue showing your support for them and veterans with prayers, care packages and communication.

Blust said, “Mail is one of those things that soldiers love. It’s what we look forward to. It brings us hope.”

Not only that but it connects soldiers to family and friends back home.

For people in the community, soldiers said that support is important and with the ceremony happening on a day before Veterans Day, the soldiers stressed the importance of community support.

“Honestly not many people sign up to do what we do,” Blust said. “It takes a tremendous amount of courage to be standing here for these soldiers, to raise their right hand, to defend America’s freedom and the way of life.”

According to Roberts, with deployments a lot of soldiers come back with PTSD or might be uncomfortable getting back into society. So, he shared some advice:

“Let them know that you appreciate their service. If you have any friends who have deployed or are coming back just talk to them. Reach out to them and let them know that you are there for them.”

Fields said, “Be their support. Help each other out, help us out in any way they can. Care packages or anything like that will help us out.”

She asked for prayers saying that was also a vital part of support.

Fields and Roberts joined the National Guard to serve their country and have a way to get educated. Roberts was apart of JROTC in high school.

“Once I went to college, I just felt like it was either college or the military and while I was in school I still had that urge to go to the military. So, I enlisted while I was still a freshman at LSUA,” Roberts said.

Fields served for five years and said she’s re-enlisted for six more years of service.

“Keep us in your prayers, a lot of us will be leaving, so just keep us in your prayers, that’s the biggest thing,” Fields said. “Thank you to our families, this is just as much of a sacrifice for them as it is for us.”

Her advice to aspiring soldiers:

"It’s rough but it’s worth it. I wouldn’t change anything about it. It has its ups and downs, but overall I love the people I work with. We always have each other’s back and it’s my family.”

This year families couldn’t attend the farewell event in person because of the pandemic. The National Guard streamed it on Facebook. Other ceremonies were held in New Orleans and Lafayette. To watch the 199th’s farewell event click this link to hear the words of encouragement.

The ceremony was hosted at Million Air in Alexandria.

