Generals baseball picked fourth in conference preseason poll

WACO, Tx. (RRAC Sports) – After a lost 2020 season with no champion crowned, the LSUA Generals have been picked fourth in the 2021 RRAC Baseball Preseason Poll. With safety precautions in place, the conference will return to action in late January as normally scheduled.

LSUS was at the top of the RRAC standings and ranked sixth nationally on March 12 when the baseball season came to an abrupt end. The RRAC like many others canceled the remainder of the season along with the conference tournament. The Pilots had won seven of the previous nine RRAC tournament titles and didn’t get a shot to defend their 2019 championship.

With many players returning this year throughout the conference, the order of teams looks much the same as where the RRAC left off. LSUS is followed by Our Lady of the Lake, Texas A&M-Texarkana, LSUA, and Jarvis Christian in the top five. Six teams will qualify for the RRAC tournament. LSUS received all 10 first-place votes.

Voting was conducted by the head coaches in the conference. The results of the poll are shown below with points calculated through a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 format. First-place votes are shown in parentheses.

1. LSU Shreveport (La.) (10) 100

2. Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 88

3. Texas A&M-Texarkana 78

4. LSU Alexandria (La.) 71

5.Jarvis Christian (Texas) 58

6. Houston-Victoria (Texas) 43

7.Southwest (N.M.) 41

8.Texas College 27

9.Huston-Tillotson (Texas) 26

10.Wiley (Texas) 18

