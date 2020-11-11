Generals offense struggles in loss at Loyola

NEW ORLEANS, La. (LSUA Sports Information) - Kelsey Thaxton scored a game-high 17 points, but LSUA couldn’t overcome cold shooting en route to a 93-58 loss to Loyola on Tuesday night at The Den.

Once again playing shorthanded, the Generals (0-2) shot 33.8 percent after shooting 29.9 percent in the opening defeat to Talladega.

Loyola never trailed and jumped ahead early on the strength of a 10-0 run to turn a tie contest into a 14-4 Wolfpack edge.

Like in the opener, LSUA came out shooting well, knocking down 47 percent of its shots, but thanks to terrific free throw shooting and nine offensive rebounds, Loyola took a 29-18 lead after a high-scoring first period.

Thaxton scored nine of her 17 in the first.

Loyola tried to run away with the game in the second, but LSUA always kept it within distance. The Wolfpack led by as many as 16, but the Generals fought back to 10 with less than two minutes to play.

A Tera Snell basket and a pair of Presley Wascom free throws ended the half and Loyola led by 14 at intermission.

The Wolfpack never looked back, starting the second half on a 9-4 run to finishing it on a 17-2 spurt to blow it open. The closest LSUA was the rest of the way was 28 points.

Ciera Daniels scored 12 for the Generals and grabbed a team-high eight rebounds.

Sandra Cannady led the way for Loyola with 16 points to go along with seven rebounds. Five players for the Wolfpack had at least five rebounds.

Taylor Thomas filled the stat sheet for Loyola, scoring 14 points, dishing out eight assists, and grabbing five rebounds.

Loyola dominated in the paint 48-18 and off the bench 41-17.

LSUA continues its four-game road trip to begin the season when it heads to Dillard on Friday at 5 p.m.

