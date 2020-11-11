Goldonna Police Chief resigns amid child abuse investigation

GOLDONNA, La. (KALB) - The Town of Goldonna in Natchitoches Parish will begin searching for a new police chief after Chief Joe Hines resigned amid an alleged child abuse investigation.

Alderwoman Fonda Garner said town officials received his resignation letter last week.

Natchitoches Parish deputies arrested Hines and charged him with one felony count of cruelty to a juvenile. The child’s mother and grandmother are also facing charges.

Garner said the town must take several steps before picking a new chief because the position is earned through an election and not appointment by town leaders.

She said the resignation letter has been sent to the Secretary of State’s Office and they are awaiting guidance to move forward.

“We just want people to know that we are working hard and taking this seriously,” she said. “We want to get the best person for the job in there.”

Once the Secretary of State’s Office receives the resignation, the town will have 20 days to appoint an interim chief. After that, a special election will be called to fill the vacancy.

