Advertisement

Heart of Hospice honors local veterans

13 veterans pinned at Brookdale Assisted Living
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Veterans at Brookdale Assisted Living in Alexandria were honored for their service this Veterans Day with a pinning and certification ceremony.

In collaboration with Heart of Hospice, 13 veterans received certificates of recognition and honorary pins for their service during the ceremony. They were addressed by guest speakers, such as Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and local veteran Sean Davis, who participates in several different programs and organizations dedicated to veterans.

Amanda Anderson, Manager of Volunteer Services with Heart of Hospice, comes from a military family and has now dedicated most of her career to honoring and helping veterans.

“I love being able to work with our veterans in the community. It means a lot to me having grown up in a veteran’s household. My dad was a Marine. So, I really appreciate getting to do this every opportunity I get to. It means a lot to me,” said Anderson.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Judge Greg Beard sets new bond for Kayla Giles
Emile Gashette
Pineville man accused of intentionally causing fire at motel on Monroe Highway
Rapides Parish Library to close temporarily
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Police tape graphic
APD investigating a homicide on 3rd Street

Latest News

Salvation Army treats veterans to special lunch
Alexandria hosts veterans memorial tribute
World War II veteran Phillip Unbehagen honored for his service in the U.S. Navy.
Honoring a World War II veteran on Veterans Day
Salvation Army treats veterans to special lunch
Dr. Holcombe talks surge in COVID-19 cases across U.S.