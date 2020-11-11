Heart of Hospice honors local veterans

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Veterans at Brookdale Assisted Living in Alexandria were honored for their service this Veterans Day with a pinning and certification ceremony.

In collaboration with Heart of Hospice, 13 veterans received certificates of recognition and honorary pins for their service during the ceremony. They were addressed by guest speakers, such as Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and local veteran Sean Davis, who participates in several different programs and organizations dedicated to veterans.

Amanda Anderson, Manager of Volunteer Services with Heart of Hospice, comes from a military family and has now dedicated most of her career to honoring and helping veterans.

“I love being able to work with our veterans in the community. It means a lot to me having grown up in a veteran’s household. My dad was a Marine. So, I really appreciate getting to do this every opportunity I get to. It means a lot to me,” said Anderson.

