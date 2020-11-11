Advertisement

Johnny Downs practice fields to receive improvements

The Johnny Downs Sports Complex will see some improvements to the baseball and softball practice fields(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council unanimously passed an ordinance that will allow for the Johnny Downs baseball and softball practice fields to receive improvements.

Representatives from the Pan American Engineer Company spoke at the city council meeting about the details for renovating the practice fields. The project will cost $159,000 and will be used for adding a sidewalk, fixing the drains at the complex and replacing the fencing on the baseball and softball practice fields.

Pan American said that 85 to 90 percent of the fencing was damaged from the tornado that struck the complex last December. They will add six-foot fencing in the outfield and a twelve-foot high backstop. The engineering company said that they do not need to fix the playing surface on the practice fields because the grass is still in good condition.

Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall said this project should be completed soon so they can move on to the bigger projects.

“Weather permitting, the time table will be as soon as we can possibly get it done. I would think in the next thirty days plus, we will have some things at least started and done and that’s not going to stop the process from going forward. The next steps are obviously the engineering that needs to be done as we try to prepare the bids for the enhancements as well as the total repair of all the ball fields,” said Mayor Hall.

The improvements to the practice fields are in phase two of the Johnny Downs Rejuvenation Project. Phase three will be the complete renovations of the actual playing fields, which will cost the most money and after that, the final project will be to rebuild the soccer registration building.

