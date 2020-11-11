LHSAA announces football state championships to be played in Superdome; 4 playoffs games to get there

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association has put together a plan to handle post-season play for prep football and it includes state championship games being played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

The LHSAA Prep Classic will be held Dec. 26 - Dec. 28. It will have limited capacity for fans due to COVID-19 protocols in the city of New Orleans. CLICK HERE to get more information on the number of tickets that will be issued.

Officials said the regular season of high school football will end on Nov. 21 and the playoff pairings will be announced the following day.

There will be four rounds of playoffs before the state title games:

Nov. 27 - Bi-District (Classes) / Bye Week (Divisions)

Dec. 3 - Regional (Classes and Divisions)

Dec. 10 - Quarterfinals (Classes and Divisions)

Dec. 17 - Semifinals (Classes and Divisions)

