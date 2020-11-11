Advertisement

LSU basketball inks its first players of fall signing period

Nov. 11, 2020
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU basketball team is getting off to a fast start, receiving and approving letter-of-intent papers for its first signees of the fall signing period.

The first player signed was Brandon Murray of Baltimore, Md. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard will play at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. this season.

“We are glad to have Brandon Murray signing with LSU Basketball,” said Coach Wade. “Brandon is a prolific scorer and shooter. He is one of the hardest workers that I have ever recruited. He is a rugged, tough player on both ends. His ability to score makes him an exciting addition to our team for the 2021-22 season.”

He averaged 21.7 points last season for Poly High in Baltimore. He was 65% from the field and 53% from beyond the arc. He was named the Mr. Maryland Basketball for the 2019-20 season and the Baltimore City Player of the Year. He is listed as a four-star recruit by ESPN, while Rivals lists him at No. 41 at the shooting guard position and 247Sports Composite rankings post Murray at No. 47 at the position.

The Tigers also signed center Jerrell Colbert of Houston High School in Germantown, Tenn. He stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 210 pounds.

He is rated as a four-star prospect by ESPN, Rivals, and 247Sports Composite. Rivals ranks him as the No. 11 center in the nation, while 247Sports Composite ranks him No. 8 at his position and the No. 1 in the state of Tennessee.

More to come.

