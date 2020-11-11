Advertisement

New Hong Kong park shows ‘Jaws’ to socially distanced crowd

People watch a movie in an outdoor park in Hong Kong Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Hong Kong's first...
People watch a movie in an outdoor park in Hong Kong Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Hong Kong's first socially-distanced outdoor entertainment park opened its doors to public on Tuesday, as the events and entertainment industry adjusts to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)(Vincent Yu | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 9:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONG KONG (AP) — A classic movie about a beach community slow to face the terror of a great white shark has entertained visitors at an outdoor park made for the coronavirus era.

Hong Kong’s first socially distanced entertainment park opened to the public Tuesday with a screening of “Jaws.”

(Vincent Yu | AP)

The park named The Grounds has enclosed seating areas for two to four people spaced apart from their neighbors. Its variety of entertainment programs include live performances as well as the outdoor cinema.

The park’s other health measures include online pre-registration, health declarations, temperature checks, mandatory face masks, and hand sanitizer at each entrance and exit.

Cenla VFW gets nationally recognized
