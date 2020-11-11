NSU outlines COVID-related changes for basketball seasons

NATCHITOCHES , La (NSU)– Like most everything else in 2020, Northwestern State men’s and women’s basketball games inside Prather Coliseum will have a different look for the 2020-21 season.

Because of the novel coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, the NSU Athletic Department has announced some changes for the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball seasons, including:

Fans will be required to wear masks upon entry and while walking through the arena and while in their seats unless they are eating or drinking. Fans also will be asked to adhere to social distancing policies within the seating bowl.

Seating capacity in Prather Coliseum will be limited to 1,000 fans per game with NSU student attendance capped at 200.

Students who plan to attend games will need to claim their tickets in advance. Instructions on how to do so will be made available through the Northwestern State Athletic Ticket Office.

Admission to the arena will be limited to the main Prather Coliseum entrance, which faces Chaplin’s Lake. Additionally, the main portals on the south end of the court will not be available for fans to enter the seating area. Fans will be admitted to their seats through the portals on the sides of the concourses.

There will be no court access for any fans who enter Prather Coliseum.

The clear bag policy implemented for the 2019-20 season remains in effect.

Additional cleaning procedures will be implemented in both the common areas of the arena as well as the restroom facilities. There also will be more time in between games of doubleheaders when the NSU men’s and women’s team play, allowing for some of those measures to be put in place.

Although there will be no temperature checks for fans, the NSU administration is asking those who show symptoms consistent with COVID-19 to not attend games.

“The Athletic Department’s administrative staff and coaches are to be complimented for meticulously developing a plan that will provide fan support, albeit minimally, at Prather Coliseum for the Demons and Lady Demon during the 2020-21 season while also keeping health and safety measures uppermost in the minds of all,” said Director of Athletics Greg Burke.

“Our student-athletes and coaches continue to make sacrifices to keep themselves positioned to compete once the season starts in two weeks and with that in mind, we encourage our fans to do the same by following the gameday COVID guidelines which have been put in place.”

With a reduced seating capacity for the 20-21 season, there will be changes to ticketing operations as well.

All season-ticket holders will be guaranteed admission to all games while the availability of single-game tickets will be affected by a number of factors. Season-ticket renewals are open through Nov. 16 while single-game tickets will be placed on sale beginning Nov. 20.

Because of the smaller seating capacity, it is more important than ever to purchase single-game tickets ahead of time.

The unique “All In Ticket” remains on sale through the NSU Athletics Ticket Office and includes admission to every Northwestern State men’s and women’s basketball, football, baseball and softball home game during the 2020-21 athletic season.

Membership in Vic’s Kids Club, which provides children in the eighth grade our younger free admission to all NSU home games as well as an official club T-shirt and backpack, is available for $35 for the 2020-21 athletic year. Each additional child in a family is able to join the club at $30 per person. For more information or to sign up, visit www.NSUDemons.com/vicskidsclub.

Those who use coach’s cards for admission will be asked to contact the NSU ticket office ahead of the game to ensure their admittance into the game. Admission via the coach’s cards will be subject to seating availability throughout the season.

For additional ticketing information, contact the NSU Athletics Ticket Office at 318-357-4268 or log onto https://nsudemons.com/sports/2011/8/21/TICKETS_0821114641.aspx.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.