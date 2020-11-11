Obituary for James Francis “Jim” Curley Sr.

The following obituary was provided by Kramer Funeral Home:

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for James Francis Curley, Sr. at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Dan O’Connor, Rev. William Gearheard, and Rev. Jacob Thomas officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

James Francis Curley, Sr., 91, of Alexandria, passed away at Rapides Regional Medical Center on Monday, November 9, 2020.

James Francis Curley was born in Nashville, Tennessee on September 27th, 1929, one of seven children of the late Eugene and Mary Ferguson Curley. “Jim” as he was affectionately called, attended Father Ryan High School in Nashville, and graduated from St. Ambrose University, Davenport, Iowa, with a B.A. degree in Philosophy in 1952. For the next three years he attended St. Mary’s Seminary in Baltimore, Maryland. In 1955, he joined South Central Bell Telephone Company as a Traffic Engineer. Jim served in various capacities in Nashville, New Orleans, Lafayette and Baton Rouge. In 1965, he was transferred to Alexandria, LA as a District Manager and went on to complete a business law course at Louisiana College, Pineville. With the divestiture of the Bell South System in 1983, Jim was appointed Assistant Vice President-State Manager of Louisiana, External Affairs for AT&T. He retired in 1997 after 42 years of service and continued in the capacity of Consultant until 1999.

In 1959, while working in Lafayette, LA, he met and married Bertha Anne LeBlanc of Abbeville, LA. Immediately following their marriage, he was transferred to New Orleans where two children were born, James Francis, Jr. and John Patrick. In 1963, he was transferred to Alexandria, where they adopted their third child, Mary Erin.

Jim served in many civic numerous organizations which included: two terms as President of Alexandria Kiwanis Club, later receiving a 50-year membership award; President of Serra Club of Alexandria; President of Central Louisiana Chamber of Commerce; Campaign Chairman of United Way of Central Louisiana; Chairman of the Arthritis Foundation Association; Chairman of United Negro College Fund; Member of Rapides Area Planning Commission; and Board Chairman for six years for Christus St. Frances Cabrini Hospital. Because of his assistance and goodwill extended to Kentucky Transportation officials on numerous occasions, he was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by then Governor Martha Layne Collins in Louisville, KY, on February 9th, 1986. As AT&T State Manager of Louisiana External Affairs, he and his wife traveled throughout the country meeting people who became lifelong friends all during his business career.

He was a dedicated parishioner of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church and a daily Communicant for most of his life. He served as an Extra Ordinary Eucharistic Minister for Masses and ministered to the sick at local hospitals on Saturday morning for 22 years. Jim was a volunteer broadcaster at Radio Maria and a member of the Parish Knights of Columbus Council # 8029. He also served as a RCIA instructor for several years and was a volunteer Religion Teacher at two penal institutions, Renaissance Home for Young Offenders and Rapides Parish Jail.

He was a devoted member of the Marian Movement of Priests and Laity since its inception at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in 1988. Jim attained the rank of Knight Commander- Grand Cross of the Order of the Holy Sepulcher of Jerusalem, an Order sanctioned by the Vatican and dating back to the days of the Crusades. He traveled to holy shrines in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Venezuela and the Caribbean nations, where eight tons of food were delivered by his pilgrimage group to hurricane-stricken islands. Jim later toured the jungle outposts in Yucatan ministered to by close friend and Maryknoll Missionary, Father Walther W. Winrich, M.M.

In 1998, he was honored by Bishop Sam Jacobs of the Diocese of Alexandria as a Founding Member of the Bishop’s Stewardship Guild; and in November 2006, he received the Diocesan Distinguished Service Award by the Most Reverend Bishop Ronald Herzog., D.D., Bishop of the Alexandria Diocese. Jim was honored with the Honorary Parish Award by Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church Pastor, Rev. Dan O’Connor for his 22 years of service as a Eucharistic Minister in churches and hospitals.

Jim had an endearing love of God and family and was always quick to help others whenever called upon. He taught by example that loving God and neighbor should be the focus of life, along with great privilege of the Eucharist and Holy Mass. He never met a stranger and was always ready and willing to tell a funny story to the delight of all. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Eugene Dennis and Mary Ferguson Curley; sisters, Rose Marie Curley Connor, and Mary Jean Curley Simpson; and one a brother, Thomas Joseph Curley.

Jim is survived by his wife of 60 years, Bertha Anne LeBlanc Curley; three children, James Francis Curley, Jr. and his wife Annette Marie Fries, John Patrick Curley and his wife Elaine Theresa Legendre, and Mary Erin Curley; seven grandchildren, Blair Elise Leavines, Natalie Curley Scott (Brady), twins Patrick and Christopher Curley, Anne Marie Curley, Therese Marie Curley, and James F. “Trey” Curley, III; one brother, Dr. Michael J. Curley of Iowa City, Iowa; sister, Peggy Forte, and Sister of Mercy, Mary Jeannine Curley of Nashville, TN; eight great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers honored to serve will be James F. “Trey” Curley, III, Dalton Joseph Leavines, Christopher Davis Curley, Patrick Logan Curley, Brady Paul Scott, and James Paul Kimball.To extend online notes of condolence to the Curley Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com

