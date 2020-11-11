Orgeron: LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan out for remainder of 2020 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron said starting quarterback Myles Brennan is out for the remainder of the 2020 season barring a “miraculous” recovery.

Just have to keep fighting. Looking forward to being back out there with my guys. — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) November 11, 2020

Orgeron made the comments during a Southeastern Conference (SEC) coach’s call Wednesday, Nov. 11. He said Brennan is suffering from injuries to both his shoulder and hip. A decision has not yet been made if Brennan will have surgery to help him with the injuries, Orgeron said.

