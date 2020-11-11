Advertisement

Orgeron: LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan out for remainder of 2020 season

LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) during an NCAA football game between the Georgia...
LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) during an NCAA football game between the Georgia Southern Eagles and Louisiana State University Tigers in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Democker)(Michael Democker | AP)
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron said starting quarterback Myles Brennan is out for the remainder of the 2020 season barring a “miraculous” recovery.

Orgeron made the comments during a Southeastern Conference (SEC) coach’s call Wednesday, Nov. 11. He said Brennan is suffering from injuries to both his shoulder and hip. A decision has not yet been made if Brennan will have surgery to help him with the injuries, Orgeron said.

