Rapides Parish Library to close temporarily

The following was released to KALB by the Rapides Parish Library:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - All branches of the Rapides Parish Library will be closed until December 1, 2020. This decision is based upon the dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our community. No materials will be due or may be placed on hold during this time. We will update the public regarding reopening as this situation evolves and is evaluated.

Director Celise Reech-Harper states, “Despite our best efforts at sanitation and distancing, members of the Rapides Parish Library staff contracted COVID-19. To best protect the community and do our part to prevent community spread, all branches will be closed until December 1. We are amplifying sanitation in anticipation of reopening and look forward to serving you and assisting our community in this trying season.”

Our community’s health and safety are of utmost importance. The administration, board, and staff of your Rapides Parish Library encourage all patrons to refrain from social contact as they are able and utilize our website for digital resources and information regarding COVID-19 at www.rpl.org.

We encourage everyone to visit the E-branch where access to educational and entertainment resources are available. Please enjoy a movie, music, or ebook from home and stay safe. We will see you after this unprecedented situation has been resolved.

