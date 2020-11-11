Advertisement

Rapides Parish Library to close temporarily

(KALB)
By Jennifer Hughes
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 6:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released to KALB by the Rapides Parish Library:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - All branches of the Rapides Parish Library will be closed until December 1, 2020. This decision is based upon the dramatic increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our community. No materials will be due or may be placed on hold during this time.  We will update the public regarding reopening as this situation evolves and is evaluated.

Director Celise Reech-Harper states, “Despite our best efforts at sanitation and distancing, members of the Rapides Parish Library staff contracted COVID-19. To best protect the community and do our part to prevent community spread, all branches will be closed until December 1. We are amplifying sanitation in anticipation of reopening and look forward to serving you and assisting our community in this trying season.”

Our community’s health and safety are of utmost importance. The administration, board, and staff of your Rapides Parish Library encourage all patrons to refrain from social contact as they are able and utilize our website for digital resources and information regarding COVID-19 at www.rpl.org.

We encourage everyone to visit the E-branch where access to educational and entertainment resources are available. Please enjoy a movie, music, or ebook from home and stay safe. We will see you after this unprecedented situation has been resolved.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Rapides Parish Library. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayla Giles
Judge Greg Beard sets new bond for Kayla Giles
Police tape graphic
APD investigating a homicide on 3rd Street
Emile Gashette
Pineville man accused of intentionally causing fire at motel on Monroe Highway
FILE: Grant High School
Grant High, Grant Junior High will be virtual until the Thanksgiving holiday due to COVID-19 cases
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Cenla Rotary Club meets for first time in months
Sean McGlothlin discusses meeting about reopening bars in Rapides
Hurricane debris removal in Rapides Parish continues
LHSAA’s Bonine talks COVID and high school sports latest
LHSAA’s Bonine talks COVID and high school sports latest
State Sen. Heather Cloud discusses new auto insurance bill
State Sen. Heather Cloud discusses alleged voter fraud