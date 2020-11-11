Advertisement

Salvation Army treats veterans to special lunch

Veterans living at the Salvation Army gather for Veterans Day meal
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Veterans living at the Salvation Army in Alexandria were treated to a special lunch for Veterans Day.

With the Hotel Bentley being historic for its role in WWII, it was only fitting for these veterans to have a Veterans Day lunch at the Bentley Room. Sixteen veterans, along with Salvation Army personnel, gathered to share a meal together.

Major Tim Williford, an Alexandria Salvation Army Corps. Officer, says this is the first time that the Salvation Army has done something like this on Veterans Day.

“You know, one of the great regrets I’ve had in life was not doing military service myself. I have a lot of family members that did and so I’m honored that these veterans are allowing me to share their special day with them," said Williford.

