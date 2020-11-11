Advertisement

Veterans ‘still serving’ the community after fulfilling their duty to America

By Corey Howard
Published: Nov. 10, 2020 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DERIDDER, La. (KALB) - Many people describe 2020 as an unusual year. Central Louisiana, in particular, felt the impact of two hurricanes and a pandemic sweeping across the world.

“I promise if you have a VSO (Veterans Service Organization) in your neighborhood, American Legion, DAV (Disabled American Veterans), [or] VFW, they’re out there doing good things for you guys,” said Shane Fowler, the quartermaster for VFW Post 3619.

VFW Post 3619 started helping the community during the pandemic, making grocery runs and looking out for the elderly. Then Hurricane Laura and Delta blew through, and the post continued to rise to the challenge.

“We fed probably 2,000 people the first week after Laura,” Fowler said. “We gave away 8,000 gallons of milk.”

Those are just a couple of the things Fowler and VFW Post 3619 did to help people out. Their commitment to service gained national recognition from the “Still Serving” campaign, which honors veterans serving in their community after completing their duty to the country.

“We have great support from our community,” Fowler added. “We love y’all. Thank y’all for everything y’all do to support us, and if y’all need anything, come find us and let us know.”

