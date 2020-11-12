Alexandria Salvation Army gearing up for Red Kettle Season

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Now that Veterans Day is behind us, Thanksgiving and Christmas are right around the corner. That means the Salvation Army is getting ready for Red Kettle Season, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the summer, officials with the non-profit were concerned shoppers may not see the traditional red kettle and bell ringer at store entrances. But here in Rapides Parish, Major Tim Williford tells us there will be bell ringers in front of each Salvation Army kettle.

Starting Friday, bell ringers will be in front of the Alexandria Hobby Lobby, and at a number of local stores later this month.

Social distancing will be enforced, with all bell ringers wearing masks and gloves that will be changed out. Volunteers will also receive an apron that will be swapped out each day.

With the Salvation Army housing thousands of homeless people each year, Williford tells KALB bell ringing is a major source of their income, year after year.

“We provided almost 47,000 meals just at this Salvation Army last year and thousands and thousands and thousands of nights lodging at this Salvation Army. So that goes to offset those costs. We do a homeless meeting every day, 365 days a year at this location. We have between 30 and 50 people who come here every day for breakfast and for dinner and that all costs money. So that money helps us to continue those programs. The bell ringing is a major source of our income and so imagine if all of a sudden you don’t have 150,000 dollars or 200,000 dollars. In some locations, half a million dollars that’s just gone, and all of a sudden you have to make that up. So then you’re telling people, I’m sorry but we have to cut certain programs because we don’t have a certain income.”

Bell ringers will be outside several Wal-Mart locations starting on November 21, and at Mac’s, Super One and Kroger the day after Thanksgiving.

You can also donate online here, or round up your purchase when checking out at any Wal-Mart location.

If you’re interested in volunteering this holiday season, you can call 318-442-0445 or by emailing Williford at Tim.Williford@USS.SalvationArmy.org .

