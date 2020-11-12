City of Alexandria hosts Veterans Memorial Tribute Service

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Veterans Day, people all across the country honored those that have served or are currently serving in the United States military.

Locally, the City of Alexandria held a Veterans Memorial Service to thank those who sacrifice their lives to protect the United States. This tribute service featured the singing of “America the Beautiful”, the presentation of the wreath, the playing of “Taps” and the retiring of the colors.

The keynote speaker of the event was Colonel Ryan K. Roseberry, a Fort Polk U.S. Army Garrison Commander, who spoke on the importance of Veterans Day.

“The price that we pay for freedom is very high. Only one percent of our population serves and that population is extremely important to maintain the freedom that we have today. That’s what Veterans Day is all about, thanking those who have served and those all over the world right now serving and ensuring our freedom,” said Col. Roseberry.

Col. Roseberry said Veterans Day is also about honoring the families of the veterans who send their loved ones off, knowing the sacrifices they are making.

