Disney posts 4Q loss as parks business, costs drag results

(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) - Walt Disney Co. reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss on Thursday.

Its earnings were dragged down by costs from restructuring related to its streaming services and lost revenue from its California theme parks, which remain closed amid surging coronavirus cases in the U.S.

But its results were not as bad as feared and shares advanced after hours.

Before the pandemic, Disney’s profit soared as its wide array of media and entertainment offerings, from Marvel theatrical releases to Disney cruises, outperformed. But those businesses have been among the hardest hit during a pandemic that shows no sign of going away.

