FEMA offers Louisiana hurricane survivors free webinars to help repair, rebuild

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) - FEMA Community Education and Outreach (CEO) offers free webinars to help people repair and rebuild safer and stronger after the recent hurricanes.

Homeowners, renters and business owners may benefit by attending free webinars on a variety of topics: FEMA disaster assistance, FEMA Housing Mission, the U.S. Small Business Administration loans, flood mitigation techniques, wind mitigation techniques, the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), Substantial Damage findings, and Increased Cost of Compliance for policyholders.

Visit https://fema.connectsolutions.com/admin/show-event-catalog?folder-id=161441492 for dates and topics to be covered and to sign up for the free webinars.

To speak with a CEO Specialist call 833-FEMA-4-US or 833-367-2487.

Visit the Mitigation web page, https://fema.connectsolutions.com/lamit/ or https://fema.connectsolutions.com/la-es-mit/ for Spanish publications.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559. For Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. Or, follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.

