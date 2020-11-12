Food Bank of Central Louisiana partners with Kroger Community Care Hunger Program

The following information has been provided by Kroger:

Now through December 23, Kroger Dallas Division and the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation are celebrating the holidays with its inaugural, Community Care Hunger Program, with a goal to provide 5 million meals in partnership with five area food banks, including the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, North Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, East Texas Food Bank and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Customers will be able to support food-insecure families through the Community Care Hunger program. Customers will find displays throughout the store where they will find a “virtual box” or “Community Care $10 Food Box” tab they can pull and bring to the register upon checkout.

Customer donations will be captured on the Community Care wall in recognition of their generosity. Customers can also Round-Up their general grocery purchase to the nearest $1, $5 or $10. In addition to customer contributions, long-standing partner Coca-Cola has pledged $100,000 to the hunger program.

