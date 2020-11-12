Advertisement

Food Bank of Central Louisiana partners with Kroger Community Care Hunger Program

Community Care
Community Care(Kroger)
By Kroger
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 3:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by Kroger:

Now through December 23, Kroger Dallas Division and the Kroger Co. Zero Hunger Zero Waste Foundation are celebrating the holidays with its inaugural, Community Care Hunger Program, with a goal to provide 5 million meals in partnership with five area food banks, including the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, North Texas Food Bank, Tarrant Area Food Bank, East Texas Food Bank and Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Customers will be able to support food-insecure families through the Community Care Hunger program. Customers will find displays throughout the store where they will find a “virtual box” or “Community Care $10 Food Box” tab they can pull and bring to the register upon checkout.

Customer donations will be captured on the Community Care wall in recognition of their generosity. Customers can also Round-Up their general grocery purchase to the nearest $1, $5 or $10. In addition to customer contributions, long-standing partner Coca-Cola has pledged $100,000 to the hunger program.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Kroger. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights graphic
Attorney questions lack of Amber Alert before missing La. teen’s ‘suspicious’ death
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Rapides Parish Library to close temporarily
James Francis "Jim" Curley, Sr.
Obituary for James Francis “Jim” Curley Sr.

Latest News

The Salvation Army is getting ready for Red Kettle Season, even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alexandria Salvation Army gearing up for Red Kettle Season
NSU commencement
NSU Commencement Information page is live for graduates, guests
Online vehicle and camper auction
Vehicles and campers available at upcoming auction
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations