Honoring a World War II veteran on Veterans Day

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Veterans Day is a day to look back and remember those who have served or are currently serving in any branch in the United States military.

Phillip Unbehagen, a former Signalman 1st Class, joined the U.S. Navy right out of high school at the age of 17. During World War II, he was assigned to an aircraft carrier called the USS Liscome Bay.

Unbehagen’s son, Karl Unbehagen, was told stories about his dad’s time serving in the war. He said, “On their first tour of duty, they were assigned to the Gilbert Islands in the Pacific Ocean and after the Battle of Tarawa, they were leaving there to go to another assignment and that’s when the Japenese sank their ship.”

In the middle of the night on Nov. 24, 1943, 643 men lost their lives in what is the deadliest sinking of a carrier in U.S. Naval history, but Phillip was one of the few that survived.

Karl recalled what his father described about the incident by saying, “He lost a lot of friends when his ship was sunk. After being sunk and stranded in the ocean for three days before he was rescued and with people dying around him, it was traumatic for him.”

Remarkably, Phillip only suffered a broken arm from that incident. When World War II ended two years later, he returned back to the United States and could not find a job. He relisted in the Army and served for another two years. At the age of 17, Karl had planned to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining the military during the time of the Vietnam War.

Karl said, “I wanted to join the Navy after I got out of high school, but he sort of talked me out of that. He really didn’t try to encourage me to join.”

Despite not joining the military, Karl read and watched documentaries on World War II to get a better understanding of what his father went through.

“I love the interest in the battles of the South Pacific because my dad was in it. So, I follow that and try to learn a lot,” Karl said.

The military family tree continued recently as Karl’s granddaughter, Amy Domangue, enlisted in the National Guard.

“When I first heard that she was going to the National Guard, I was really worried about her because with all this going on overseas today, at any time, they can get called out to have to serve in some type of action overseas. I always think about what my dad told me when I think about Amy joining the military,” Karl said.

There is a book written about the sinking of USS Liscome Bay called 23 Minutes to Eternity and because of that incident, SM Phillip Unbehagen earned a Purple Heart. He passed away in 1987 at the age of 64 after congestive heart failure and a battle with prostate cancer.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.