Judge to decide on battle between governor, lawmakers over COVID-19 restrictions

On Nov. 12, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry takes on Governor John Bel Edwards yet again.
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Nov. 12, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry takes on Governor John Bel Edwards yet again.

Lawyers from Landry’s office will be in court for Republican lawmakers, who want COVID-19 restrictions put on pause. Lawmakers petitioned to end restrictions back in October, but the governor said that petition was unconstitutional and ignored it.

PREVIOUS STORY: Gov. Edwards suing legislature to defend coronavirus rules

A judge now gets to decide.

