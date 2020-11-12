Judge to decide on battle between governor, lawmakers over COVID-19 restrictions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Nov. 12, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry takes on Governor John Bel Edwards yet again.

Lawyers from Landry’s office will be in court for Republican lawmakers, who want COVID-19 restrictions put on pause.

Lawmakers petitioned to end restrictions back in October, but the governor said that petition was unconstitutional and ignored it.

A judge now gets to decide.

