Judge to decide on battle between governor, lawmakers over COVID-19 restrictions

(BILL FEIG | Bill Feig/The Advocate via AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Nov. 12, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry takes on Governor John Bel Edwards yet again.

Lawyers from Landry’s office will be in court for Republican lawmakers, who want COVID-19 restrictions put on pause.

Lawmakers petitioned to end restrictions back in October, but the governor said that petition was unconstitutional and ignored it.

A judge now gets to decide.

