NPSO: Natchitoches man injured in I-49 crash

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (NPSO) - A Natchitoches man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving an eighteen-wheeler on Interstate-49 north of the Powhatan exit on Wednesday evening according to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday evening, November 11, at approximately 7:03 p.m., Deputies assigned to the NPSO Patrol Division, Louisiana State Police, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, NPSO Rescue and Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7 Rescue responded to multiple 911 calls reporting a two-vehicle crash on Interstate-49 near milepost #150 (southbound) involving a passenger car and an eighteen-wheeler.

Natchitoches Parish Fire District #7 used extrication equipment to free the driver of the passenger car from the wreckage.

The operator of the 2003 Pontiac Grand Am identified as 34-year-old Timothy Burrell of Natchitoches was transported from the scene by EMS to a Shreveport hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The operator of the 2014 Western Star was not injured. Traffic was lowered to one-lane while units worked the crash.

Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop-E Alexandria investigated the crash.

