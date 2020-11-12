NSU Commencement Information page is live for graduates, guests

The following information has been provided by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Northwestern State University has created a page on the university website where users can find information about Fall 2020 Commencement, which will be held Thursday, Dec. 17-Friday, Dec. 18 in Prather Coliseum.

Click this link https://www.nsula.edu/graduation/ to access general information and Frequently Asked Questions regarding this year’s format, which is being guided by COVID health and safety protocols.

Degrees will be conferred during five ceremonies. Each graduate will be issued four guest wristbands that must be picked up in advance by the graduate with ID. Children and others without wristbands will not be admitted due to capacity regulations in Prather Coliseum. Guests must enter the coliseum together and be seated together to maintain social distancing protocols. Masks will be required for everyone inside the coliseum, which will be cleaned after each ceremony.

Guests of graduates with last names beginning with A-L should enter and exit the coliseum on the east side of the coliseum, which faces the NSU tennis courts. Guests of graduates with last names beginning with M-Z should enter and exit on the west side of Prather Coliseum, which faces Caspari Street and the Kappa Sigma house.

Graduates should enter the main doors of the coliseum, which face Chaplin’s Lake, where they will check in and be escorted to their seats. There will be no graduate procession.

All ceremonies will be livestreamed at www.nsula.edu and recorded. Graduates who wish to purchase a graduation DVD should click on the following link for information:

https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashneti/selfserve/EditItem.aspx?PC=PRESSWEB-DVD&ItemCount=1. The DVDs will be mailed out in January.

Students who completed their degrees in May and August who wish to participate in Fall Commencement should contact the Registrar’s Office by emailing registrar@nsula.edu by Dec. 4. Those students will need to exchange their previously purchased caps and gowns through the NSU bookstore for a new one in the correct color. Those graduates should call (318) 238-3630 or email 1671mgr@follett.com for assistance.

Graduates who are unable to attend commencement should contact the Registrar’s Office no later than Dec. 4. Graduates should list their full name, campus-wide ID number or social security number, the address to which the diploma should be mailed and a signed statement. A form letter is provided here: https://www.nsula.edu/documentprovider/docs/17/FALL%202020%20NON-ATTENDANCE%20FORM.pdf. The form may be faxed to (318) 357-5823, emailed to registrar@nsula.edu or mailed to Northwestern State University, University Registrar’s Office Natchitoches, LA 71497.

Fall 2020 Commencement map (NSU)

There will be two ceremonies for the College of Nursing and School of Allied Health on Thursday, Dec. 17.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Dec. 17, degrees will be conferred to graduates earning the Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Master of Science in Nursing and Doctor of Nursing Practice.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Dec. 17, degrees will be conferred on graduates earning the Associate of Science in Nursing and bachelor’s and graduate degrees from the School of Allied Health.

Three ceremonies will take place on Friday. Dec. 18.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Dec 18, degrees will be conferred to all graduates of the College of Business and Technology and to graduates earning associate degrees from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Beginning at 1 p.m. Dec. 18, degrees will be conferred to all graduates earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the College of Arts and Sciences.

Beginning at 4 p.m. Dec. 18, bachelor’s and master’s degrees will be conferred to all graduates of the College of Education and Human Development.

Guests and graduates should plan to arrive at least 30 minutes prior to each ceremony. More details are available at www.nsula.edu/commencement.

