Staffer in Louisiana Governor’s Office tests positive for COVID-19

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A staffer with the Louisiana governor’s office has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Thursday.

The member tested positive on Tuesday evening. This person did not have close contact with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, officials say.

One other staff member who was deemed to have close contact with this person is quarantining for 14 days from exposure, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Louisiana Department of Health.

