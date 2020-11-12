Tioga Indians en route to 2nd straight District Championship title

TIOGA, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians are on a hot streak, winning three games in a row after traveling to Shreveport and knocking down a Class 5A team - the Southwood Cowboys.

Now, they are en route to possibly winning their second straight Class 4A District title.

“The Lord has blessed us with winners. They understand what it means to be a champion and what it takes to go out there and perform at a high level each week," head coach Kevin Cook said. "They also understand that it’s up to them on the effort they put in each week. But this week, we get to come home for the last regular-season game of the year. It’s a big football game for our program, so I think all of us will be dialed in. That’s what we’re praying for and we’re going to put our best foot forward.”

The Indians will take on DeRidder in Week 7, which is a battle between two teams in the top 5.

