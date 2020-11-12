Advertisement

Vehicles and campers available at upcoming auction

Online vehicle and camper auction
Online vehicle and camper auction(Bonnette Auction Company)
By Bonnette Auction Company
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following information has been provided by Bonnette Auction Company:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Bonnette Auction Company) - Per order of the Natchitoches and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Departments and the Red River Waterway Commission – several items will be sold to the public on November 19, 2020, in an online-only auction. The small liquidation includes vehicles and campers.

All items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price. There are no reserves on the items. The public is invited to preview their potential purchases Wednesday, November 18 from 8 am-4 pm at the auction site: 3804 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria, LA. Bonnette Auctions will only be offering online bidding for this auction.

Auctioneers Note: “This is a great opportunity for the public to get some good deals!” – Barbara Bonnette

Photos, item descriptions, and online bidding is available at www.BonnetteAuctions.com.

For any further questions or auction information please call us at 318-443-6614.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 Bonnette Auction Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights graphic
Attorney questions lack of Amber Alert before missing La. teen’s ‘suspicious’ death
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
Rapides Parish Library to close temporarily
James Francis "Jim" Curley, Sr.
Obituary for James Francis “Jim” Curley Sr.
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
NBA Legal Difference 11/12/20
NBA Legal Difference 11/12/20
Catholic Schools Week
Catholic Schools Week
River Oaks Arts Center events
River Oaks Arts Center events