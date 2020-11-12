Vehicles and campers available at upcoming auction

The following information has been provided by Bonnette Auction Company:

ALEXANDRIA, La. (Bonnette Auction Company) - Per order of the Natchitoches and Grant Parish Sheriff’s Departments and the Red River Waterway Commission – several items will be sold to the public on November 19, 2020, in an online-only auction. The small liquidation includes vehicles and campers.

All items will be sold to the highest bidder regardless of price. There are no reserves on the items. The public is invited to preview their potential purchases Wednesday, November 18 from 8 am-4 pm at the auction site: 3804 McKeithen Drive, Alexandria, LA. Bonnette Auctions will only be offering online bidding for this auction.

Auctioneers Note: “This is a great opportunity for the public to get some good deals!” – Barbara Bonnette

Photos, item descriptions, and online bidding is available at www.BonnetteAuctions.com.

For any further questions or auction information please call us at 318-443-6614.

