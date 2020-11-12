Veteran speaks about receiving a Purple Heart Medal, overcoming PTSD

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A local veteran and Purple Heart recipient says Veterans Day means more and more to him each year.

“The older I get, [the more] it takes on a different meaning,” said SGT. Caleb Nall from the 187th Infantry Regiment, 101st Airborne Division.

At an early age, SGT. Nall knew he wanted to join the Army. Two weeks after graduating high school, he went off to serve his country.

“We knew something was going to happen,” SGT. Nall said. “We just didn’t know when or where.”

SGT. Nall recalled the day he earned his Purple Heart. On Sept. 23, 2003, SGT. Nall and the 101st Airborne Division were on patrol in Baa’j, Iraq when an RPG hit the bed of their truck.

“All I felt was getting lifted up, and then everything went dark,” SGT. Nall said. “I couldn’t hear anything or see anything. I figured I must be dead.”

However, SGT. Nall and his entire unit survived the attack, and for a long time, SGT. Nall said he did not know the extent of his injuries.

“We ended up taking a picture of my back,” SGT. Nall continued. “I could see about five inches inside my abdomen or lower pelvis area.”

SGT. Nall would recover from his physical injuries, only to find himself in another fight, but this one would be a mental battle.

“You can see the scars,” SGT. Nall said. “But people with PTSD, you can’t see that.”

According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, 11 to 20 percent of veterans who served in Iraq deal with some form of PTSD. However, SGT. Nall found his saving grace in his wife.

“She kept me on the straight and narrow for the most part,” SGT. Nall said.

Now, he hopes the country will come together, and Americans will look out for each other the same way service members do.

“Either I’m coming home with you in a body bag, or you’re taking me home to my mom in a body bag, or we are coming back home in one piece,” SGT. Nall said. “If we could get a little bit of ‘nothing else matters other than you are my family because you’re an American’... America would be a whole different place.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.