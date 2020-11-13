Advertisement

6,000 Saints fans will be allowed in Mercedes-Benz Superdome for Sunday's game

The New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in the Superdome without fans, due to...
The New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play in the Superdome without fans, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the first half of an NFL football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
By Tiffany Baptiste
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - This Sunday, the Saints will get to play in front of even more fans than their last home game.

After starting the season without a cheering section, they now have a deal with the City of New Orleans that will allow them to have 6,000 fans in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for their game against the San Francisco 49ers.

In October, the home game against the Carolina Panthers was the first game that fans were able to attend. Three thousand fans were allowed at that game.

Now, the number has grown to 6,000 for this Sunday’s game and the next home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

By December, the Saints hope to have 15,000 fans in the stands.

Sunday’s game airs on FOX 8 at 3:25 p.m.

