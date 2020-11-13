Almost 3,000 new cases, hospitalizations up in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Louisiana has jumped by nearly 3,000 in one day.

Friday’s figures show the state with a total of 194,685 confirmed cases, compared to 191,889 confirmed cases Thursday.

The latest state health department figures also show hospitalizations have edged up statewide.

In Baton Rouge, the mayor says she’s concerned about the local economy and hospital capacity because the positivity rate in East Baton Rouge Parish has hit 5%.

And the Acadiana region is close to capacity for intensive care beds.

New Orleans officials have also expressed worries about a growing number of cases after recently easing some of the toughest restrictions in the state.

