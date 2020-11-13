Avoyelles Superintendent discusses ACT scores

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a tremendous toll on education, the state is seeing a decrease in ACT scores.

Avoyelles Parish recently released their average score for the 2019-2020 school year. School Board Superintendent Blaine Dauzat says the 16.1 score is disappointing.

“Not just Avoyelles Parish, but statewide, we suspect the biggest factor is fewer opportunities to take the exam,” said Dauzat when talking about how school closures due to the pandemic took away chances for students to take the ACT.

The State Department of Education has noted that the average statewide score of 18.7 in 2020 is the lowest score for a graduating senior class since the state granted access to all students in 2013.

Dauzat says COVID-19 shouldn’t be used as an excuse, even though it’s a big factor in decreases, but some deeper conversations need to take place. Also, superintendents across the state need to learn from one another on how to get scores back up.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.