Advertisement

Avoyelles Superintendent discusses ACT scores

Officials say the pandemic factors in to scores decreasing across the state
By Jojuana Phillips
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - With the COVID-19 pandemic taking a tremendous toll on education, the state is seeing a decrease in ACT scores.

Avoyelles Parish recently released their average score for the 2019-2020 school year. School Board Superintendent Blaine Dauzat says the 16.1 score is disappointing.

“Not just Avoyelles Parish, but statewide, we suspect the biggest factor is fewer opportunities to take the exam,” said Dauzat when talking about how school closures due to the pandemic took away chances for students to take the ACT.

The State Department of Education has noted that the average statewide score of 18.7 in 2020 is the lowest score for a graduating senior class since the state granted access to all students in 2013.

Dauzat says COVID-19 shouldn’t be used as an excuse, even though it’s a big factor in decreases, but some deeper conversations need to take place. Also, superintendents across the state need to learn from one another on how to get scores back up.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights graphic
Attorney questions lack of Amber Alert before missing La. teen’s ‘suspicious’ death
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
James Francis "Jim" Curley, Sr.
Obituary for James Francis “Jim” Curley Sr.
Rapides Parish Library to close temporarily

Latest News

KALB’s Golden Apple Award
How COVID-19 is affecting Cenla winter celebrations
Natchitoches Fireworks
Checking on Central Louisiana Winter events during COVID-19 pandemic
Central Louisiana parishes dropping in COVID-19 positivity rate