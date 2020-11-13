Cenla economy remains strong, despite pandemic, hurricanes

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Thanks to data released every month in the LSUA Economic Dashboard, we’ve been able to see how our local economy has shifted during 2020.

Even with a global pandemic and two hurricanes, it looks like Central Louisiana’s economy is fairing well.

Starting with small business, Dr. Randall Dupont, the Dean of LSUA’s College of Business, tells KALB there’s been about a 50 percent increase compared to this time last year, with 73,000 new businesses being formed. Whereas over in New Orleans, they’re down anywhere from 55 to 71 percent in the same category.

Unemployment has also remained consistent in Cenla. For the sixth straight month, Alexandria has seen the lowest unemployment rate when being compared to all the metro areas in the state.

Because of both hurricanes, Dupont says consumer spending has remained high in Cenla, which means the effects of COVID-19 haven’t been felt yet in our local economy.

“It’s just been a very unusual year from an economic standpoint. We’ve had a lot of support come in from federal assistance. With unemployment and those issues, we’ve had then the consumer spending that’s been really high this past month in September because of Hurricane Laura and I think we’ll see another increase in consumer spending in October for Hurricane Delta.”

Dupont says September saw the highest single increase in consumer spending in at least four years. Because of both hurricanes, hotel occupancy was up 102 percent over September of last year.

Dr. Dupont tells KALB he’s planning to do a ‘Year in Review’ dashboard later this year, and will continue the dashboard into next year.

