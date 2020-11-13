Central Louisiana 2021 athletes sign during National Signing Day’s early period

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The early signing period for the 2021 class opened on Wednesday, and many athletes made it known of what colleges they will attend.

Here’s the full list of reported Fall signees:

TIOGA - Blake McGehee (baseball); Ole Miss

UNIVERSITY ACADEMY - Mikayla Cashdollar (softball); LSU-Eunice

JENA - Ali Brunson (softball); Northwest Florida State

PINEVILLE - Darnell Bayonne (baseball); Northwestern State University

