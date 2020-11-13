Advertisement

Central Louisiana 2021 athletes sign during National Signing Day’s early period

Four local athletes sign collage scholarships
By Nicole Hutchison
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The early signing period for the 2021 class opened on Wednesday, and many athletes made it known of what colleges they will attend.

Here’s the full list of reported Fall signees:

  • TIOGA - Blake McGehee (baseball); Ole Miss
  • UNIVERSITY ACADEMY - Mikayla Cashdollar (softball); LSU-Eunice
  • JENA - Ali Brunson (softball); Northwest Florida State
  • PINEVILLE - Darnell Bayonne (baseball); Northwestern State University

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic police lights graphic
Attorney questions lack of Amber Alert before missing La. teen’s ‘suspicious’ death
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
James Francis "Jim" Curley, Sr.
Obituary for James Francis “Jim” Curley Sr.
Sarah Hunt is accused of killing her teenage son while driving him to school in Riesel, Texas.
Texas teacher accused of killing son while driving him to school
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51

Latest News

Peabody Warhorses pull off close win over Bolton Bears for Homecoming
Central Louisiana 2021 athletes sign during National Signing Day’s early period
Week 7 Football: Bolton vs Peabody
Week 7 Football: Bolton vs Peabody
Peabody’s Micah Washington
Peabody’s Micah Washington contributes to thriving Warhorse offense