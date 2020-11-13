Central Louisiana 2021 athletes sign during National Signing Day’s early period
Four local athletes sign collage scholarships
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The early signing period for the 2021 class opened on Wednesday, and many athletes made it known of what colleges they will attend.
Here’s the full list of reported Fall signees:
- TIOGA - Blake McGehee (baseball); Ole Miss
- UNIVERSITY ACADEMY - Mikayla Cashdollar (softball); LSU-Eunice
- JENA - Ali Brunson (softball); Northwest Florida State
- PINEVILLE - Darnell Bayonne (baseball); Northwestern State University
