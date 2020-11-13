Checking on Central Louisiana Winter events during COVID-19 pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - We have seen our share of cancellations, reschedulings or complete changes to several large events this year because of the pandemic. With the holiday season here, we wanted to check on some Central Louisiana winter events.

The City of Alexandria is working to decide the fate of Winter Fete and the Christmas parade, which will look different. The city spokesperson says Winter Fete will be smaller, and the Christmas parade decision hasn’t been made. They want to be sure to practice COVID-19 precautions. They’ll let us know a final plan later this month. City officials are working with the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association about Christmas parade options, but right now no formal decision has been made about the parade.

“I hate to see stuff canceled. People make personal decisions if you want to come to the parade or not. You think you have some comorbidity and it’s not safe for you, then I would say stay home if you want to do that,” Ball resident Jeffrey Mercer said. “But should the whole entire population have to stay home because it might be asymptomatic, I may have to say no.”

“It’s very sad that we won’t be able to have the celebrations,” Pineville resident Greg Wilson said. “I think that it’s for the best considering the COVID-19 pandemic and the upsurge of cases now. I believe that it’s for the best to curtail or cancel it.”

In Pineville, their Christmas parade is not looking like it will happen either, but the City of Pineville sent KALB this statement:

“There is a lot of discussion right now about the parade between Mayor Fields, our senior staff and the Pineville City Council. While at this point it is still scheduled for Friday, December 11, the likelihood of it being canceled continues to grow considering the current state of the COVID pandemic. We are weighing all the options and trying to decide if there is something else we can do to celebrate the season if the annual parade does not happen.”

Residents have different opinions about COVID-19 cancellations.

“So many things are different now. So many ways that we are learning to live all over again in a sense,” Wilson said. “We have much more time to think, to imagine and to appreciate what we had and what we have. I think that overall, 2020 has been a year like no other that I can recall. None like that I can recall.”

Gary Perkins, the owner of Wildwood Pizza in Alexandria, offered his thoughts about COVID-19 cancellations.

“It’s terrible...everybody wants to go out and have a good time. We’ve been cooped up so long we’re just desperate to go do anything that’s fun. But we still have to be careful, and we have to be aware that this virus affects some people worse than others. I think it’s our job to be as careful as we can and wash our hands to try to protect other people from this virus that may be more vulnerable than we are.”

Horseshoe Drive United Methodist Church Reverend Mollie McGee shared her opinion about the cancellations.

“I think they have to make restrictions...they’re trying, they’re probably waiting the longest they can to make decisions. I’m going to support whatever decisions they make, but I’m going to keep myself and my family safe. If I don’t feel comfortable getting out in a big crowd I won’t, but if other people choose too and they want to and they want to have the parade, which is always a big exciting thing to do, then people should do it but know that there’s a risk in that.”

The City of Natchitoches is known for an annual Christmas festival with a big parade, Christmas lights, fireworks, boat parade, food vendors and live music. Because they have a cap of 3,000 people per weekend, Natchitoches is pre-selling armbands. There’s no Christmas parade this year, but the other events are still happening. Kelli West from the Natchitoches Convention and Visitors Bureau said things will look different this year.

“The one big change this year is we will have armbands to get onto the riverbank every weekend, starting Saturday, November 21 through Saturday, December 26,” West said. “So, every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., you’ll have to have an armband to get onto the riverbank. This is going to be the way we monitor how many people are on the riverbank because we are limited to only 3,000 bodies.”

The armbands are $10 for everyone and can be purchased here.

During the pandemic, event planning has been difficult for organizations.

“We literally just got approval less than two weeks ago,” said Jill Leo, Historic District Business Association Director of Festivals and Events. “We had to submit numerous plans to the State Fire Marshal and the Department of Health to be able to proceed with this. So, it’s been…challenging is an understatement this year.”

With government restrictions officials put in place, people still have their opinions.

“Coronavirus is just one thing that can hurt people, but being socially isolated, being away from your family, people in nursing homes, suicide, alcohol, drugs have a lot of bad effects,” Ball resident Mercer said. “I think there’s a lot we just don’t know about it and it’s a growing thing. I think it’s very dangerous to give the government that kind of authority over liberty and personal decisions.”

“Instead of separating us and tearing us apart, in this way, the healing process can begin. We can start to care about one another,” Pineville resident Wilson said.

