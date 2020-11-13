Advertisement

Fire destroys former visitor’s locker room building at Bringhurst Field

An early morning fire resulted in the complete destruction of the visitor’s locker room...
An early morning fire resulted in the complete destruction of the visitor’s locker room building at Bringhurst Field.(City of Alexandria)
By Jim Smilie
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The following was released by the City of Alexandria:

ALEXANDRIA, La. - An early morning fire resulted in the complete destruction of the former visitor’s locker room building at Bringhurst Field in Alexandria.

Firefighters received the call a little after 2 a.m. There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Alexandria Fire Department firefighters battle a blaze at Bringhurst Field. An early morning...
Alexandria Fire Department firefighters battle a blaze at Bringhurst Field. An early morning fire resulted in the complete destruction of the visitor’s locker room building.(City of Alexandria)

City workers have barricaded the area around the burned debris, which is blocking Cotton Wright Drive which runs between Bringhurst Field and the Alexandria Zoo. Cotton Wright Drive is currently closed until further notice.

Residents are asked to avoid the area. If anyone has information about the fire, please contact Alexandria Fire Prevention at 318-441-6608.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 City of Alexandria. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish school bus
Some Rapides Parish schools moving to Phase 2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Central Louisiana parishes dropping in COVID-19 positivity rate
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
DSNAP approved for 5 more parishes hit by Hurricane Delta

Latest News

State Rep. Firment discusses denied petition against Gov. Edwards
Cenla economy remains strong, despite pandemic, hurricanes
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/13/20
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/13/20
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations