Advertisement

Gov. Edwards to hold three media events Friday

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By WAFB staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards will make a joint announcement with Ochsner Health and Xavier University. In the afternoon, he will hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 as well as Hurricanes Laura, Delta and Zeta. Then, he will hold a bill signing for Senate Bill 44.

We will stream all of these events as they happen.

10 a.m. Our Vision for a Healthier State Announcement - Being held in New Orleans at the Gayle and Tom Benson Cancer Center

3 p.m. News Conference about COVID-19 and hurricane recovery - Being held in Baton Rouge in the Governor’s Press Room

5 p.m. Senate Bill 44 Signing - Being held in Baton Rouge in the Governor’s Press Room

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
DSNAP approved for 5 more parishes hit by Hurricane Delta
Central Louisiana parishes dropping in COVID-19 positivity rate
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
On Nov. 12, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry takes on Governor John Bel Edwards yet again.
Judge denies filing requesting Gov. Edwards to follow House petition blocking COVID-19 executive orders

Latest News

Pledge Kids 11/13/20
Pledge Kids 11/13/20
Lunch Kids 11-13-20
Lunch Kids 11-13-20
Tyler's Morning Forecast
Tyler's Morning Forecast
CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Cancer Center Staff with Scott Wells
Annual barrel racing benefit builds legacy for Central Louisiana cancer patients