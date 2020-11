NEW ORLEANS, La. (KALB) - The LSUA General women’s basketball team is slated to play their third game of the season on the road against the Dillard Lady Blue Devils.

Click here to watch the live stream of the game on the Dillard athletics website. Tip-off for the game is at 5:00 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 KALB. All rights reserved.