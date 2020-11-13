Advertisement

Louisiana firm pleads guilty to oyster sales violation

(AP Photo/Stacey Plaisance)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (AP) — A Louisiana seafood company has pleaded guilty to violating federal law by selling oysters out-of-state without proper reports to Louisiana.

U.S. Attorney Peter Strasser says in a news release that Indian Ridge Seafood Company LLC of Terrebonne Parish pleaded guilty Thursday to violating the Lacey act.

The statement says the company failed to make required reports about more than 14,000 sacks of oysters worth nearly $657,000.

Sentencing is scheduled Feb. 18. The maximum fine would be $200,000.

The plea agreement says Indian Ridge will pay a $10,000 fine to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and agrees to quarterly inspections for a year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rapides Parish school bus
Some Rapides Parish schools moving to Phase 2 due to rise in COVID-19 cases
Central Louisiana parishes dropping in COVID-19 positivity rate
Source: AP Images
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
DSNAP approved for 5 more parishes hit by Hurricane Delta

Latest News

Cenla economy remains strong, despite pandemic, hurricanes
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/13/20
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast 11/13/20
Almost 3,000 new cases, hospitalizations up in Louisiana
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state's efforts...
Gov. Edwards to hold three media events Friday