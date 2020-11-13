Northwood Falcons cancel game with Leesville

LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The game between the Northwood Falcons and Leesville Wampus Cats, scheduled for Friday, November 13, has been canceled due to a COVID-19 issue on the Falcons team.

According to Wampus Cat head coach Robbie Causey, Northwood is dealing with contact tracing from a previous game they had played.

Leesville will now begin preparing for their Week 8 game scheduled for Friday, November 20 with the Peabody Warhorses.

