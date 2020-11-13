Advertisement

Northwood Falcons cancel game with Leesville

The game between the Northwood Falcons and Leesville Wampus Cats, scheduled for Friday,...
The game between the Northwood Falcons and Leesville Wampus Cats, scheduled for Friday, November 13, has been canceled due to a COVID-19 issue on the Falcons team.(KALB)
By Jamarcus Fitzpatrick
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEESVILLE, La. (KALB) - The game between the Northwood Falcons and Leesville Wampus Cats, scheduled for Friday, November 13, has been canceled due to a COVID-19 issue on the Falcons team.

According to Wampus Cat head coach Robbie Causey, Northwood is dealing with contact tracing from a previous game they had played.

Leesville will now begin preparing for their Week 8 game scheduled for Friday, November 20 with the Peabody Warhorses.

