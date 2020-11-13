Advertisement

Online registration deadline for the Dec. 5 election

FILE: An election worker prepares "I Voted" stickers at a polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
FILE: An election worker prepares "I Voted" stickers at a polling place on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Ballwin, Mo.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
By Secretary of State
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The following information has been provided by the Secretary of State:

BATON ROUGE, La. (Secretary of State) - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding Louisianians that Saturday, November 14 is the online registration deadline for the December 5 election. This deadline is for citizens who are unregistered, as well as registered voters who would like to make changes to their registration. Citizens can check their registration or register to vote online at www.GeauxVote.com. In order to submit electronically, a Louisiana driver’s license or Louisiana special ID card must be used.

Voters may cast their ballots for the Open General, Congressional, Republican State Central Committee (RSCC) or numerous local races. After registering, voters should download the GeauxVote mobile smartphone app which provides registration information as well as voting districts, sample ballots, polling place information and election results. Voters may also utilize the virtual voter assistant, GeauxBot, to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations and hours. GeauxBot is accessible by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

Early voting for the December 5 election is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 20 through Saturday, Nov. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Please note that early voting will be closed Sunday, Nov. 22, Thursday, Nov. 26 and Friday, Nov. 27 (due to the state observed holiday for Thanksgiving and Acadian Day).

For more information, contact the Elections Division by calling 1.800.883.2805 or emailing elections@sos.la.gov.

